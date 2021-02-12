Marion Center Bank has promoted Debbie Snyder to vice president consumer lending manager at the bank’s headquarters along on Indian Springs Road in White Township.
Snyder will be responsible for all aspects of the bank’s retail and consumer lending functions. She started her career at Marion Center Bank in 2007. She has an active real estate license, which she maintains as a referral agent. While working for the bank, Snyder has attending Consumer Lending School, one year of PA Bankers School of Banking and three years of PA Bankers Advanced School of Banking.
“We’re excited to have someone with Deb’s experience join our lending team. Her real estate experience coupled with her banking background, management and customer service skills will allow the bank to meet all our consumer borrower’s lending needs,” James Cronauer, the bank’s senior lender, said in a news release.
Snyder resides in Ringgold, Jefferson County, with her husband, Tom, and two children, Devan and Chelsea.