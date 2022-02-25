At the 50th anniversary dinner meeting on Feb 10, the Marion Center Area Lions Club honored Richard Oberlin and Sam Elkin as charter members and Gary Minser as Lion of the Year in the community’s park hall.
Terry Bernard, president, presented plaques commemorating Oberlin’s and Elkin’s years of service to the club that was formed Nov. 21, 1970. Bernard also recognized Minser as Lion of the Year for 2021-22.
Three other members were recognized for their years of service to the club by Linda Lupro, of DuBois, District 14 J Governor. She recognized Don Ruffner for 40 years, Larry Johnson for 20, and Ken Ackerson for 15 years of service as members of the club.
Oberlin gave a brief history on the club with an emphasis on its involvement in the development of the community park and park building in cooperation with the park association, school district and local fire company. He said a lot of people put a lot of time and effort into raising money and working at the park and the school district helps with maintaining the baseball and softball fields, which are home fields for the districts teams. He also said former state Rep. Sam Smith helped to obtained grants for some of the development.
Lupro congratulated the club on its years of service and encouraged the members to participate in district and state conferences to learn new ideas and to meet and make friends.
The club is seeking new members to help keep its community services going. Information about the club can be obtained by calling Bernard at (724) 349-3331.