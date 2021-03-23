Students from Mrs. Julie Brendlinger’s classes at McCreery and Rayne Elementary in Marion Center recently competed in the K’NEX STEM Design Challenge hosted by the ARIN IU 28.
Students were challenged to design and construct an environmentally friendly product for the home using K’NEX, recycled materials, or a combination of both.
Students researched basic engineering principles, created a blueprint, composed a journal of their progress, and created a short video presentation.
McCreery students created the Energy Burner 2000, a foldable obstacle course for indoor exercise and recreation.
Rayne students designed the biofuel-powered Robot Butler Chicken Maker-RBCHM-35, which prepares meals as well as mows the lawn.
McCreery earned third place, and Rayne earned honorable mention for their inventions.