The bishops of Pennsylvania recently announced that each Catholic bishop in the state will reinstate the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and holy days beginning Aug. 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, according to The Catholic Accent Online.
The bishops had dispensed congregants from this obligation in March of 2020 as the developing coronavirus pandemic required people not to assemble in group settings. Now, with the impact of the pandemic considerably reduced, it is again possible for the faithful to assemble for the Eucharist and the time for us to lift the dispensation from the obligation.
This obligation does not apply to those who are seriously ill, have a serious health risk, as well as those who have serious anxiety of being a part of large groups at this time. Likewise, the obligation does not apply to those who care for those who cannot attend Mass in person.
Those who are legitimately excused from Mass on Sundays and holy days are encouraged to spend time in prayer, meditating on the death and resurrection of the Lord, reading the sacred Scriptures, and uniting themselves to Christ in his worship of the Father of us all. Those who are legitimately excused are also encouraged to view a broadcast of the Mass, which is intended for those who cannot participate in person.