Two Indiana County 4-H horse club members were recently selected to compete in the National 4-H Horse Classic sponsored virtually by Utah State University. The event was designed to be a substitute for national 4-H horse roundups that could not be held because of the pandemic. States could field teams and participants in public speaking, team and individual presentations, horse bowl, horse judging and hippology.
Indiana County members Rachel Fox and Abigail Bruner, both from the Trailblazers Club, were selected to be part of the state hippology team, along with two members from Allegheny and Lebanon counties.
Participants in the hippology contest had to compete in horse judging, identification stations, a test and a team problem. The team problem involved comparing two horses, deciding which one to purchase and sharing the rationale for the purchase. The state team placed second in the horse judging component, with Abigail finishing 10th out of 55 contestants and Rachel placing 20th. The state team had a final placing of 11th out of 15 teams.
Some 22 states were involved in the contest.