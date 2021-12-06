The Pennsylvania Moose Association Scholarship Program will provide numerous $2,000 scholarships for eligible high school seniors (Class of 2022). Applicant’s father, mother, stepparent, grandparent or legal guardian must be member of the Moose in good standing in order to apply.
Deadline for submitting an application to the PMA is Jan. 15.
Questions on this scholarship program can be directed to the Dixonville or Indiana Moose Lodges at lodge833@mooseunits.org, by phone at (724) 254-9250 or lodge174@mooseunits.org, (724) 349-2154.