Music the Gathering, an original interactive folk ensemble that tours annually throughout the United States, will be presenting a concert of folk music in combination with the Indiana Area Senior High School Chorus and Orchestra programs on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. in the IHS Auditorium.
The concert will feature all of the choral and orchestra ensembles and will include folk music from many traditions, including African-American spirituals, West Indies sea chanteys, Native Creek hymns, Scots-Gaelic and Irish-Gaelic folk music, and rock music inspired by folk song.
Original arrangements by Music the Gathering, IHS choral and orchestra director, Dr. Julianne Laird, and the collective school music ensembles will also be featured, as well as an arrangement of poet/songwriter Catt Kingsgrave’s Battle Raven.
In addition to the selections featuring Music the Gathering, a special presentation will be made to recognize community members who contributed to our campaign to purchase 1/4-sized string basses several years ago. The first students who began playing bass on those beginner basses in elementary school are now playing in the senior high orchestra.
During the school day on Feb. 9, Music the Gathering will present workshops on folk music and improvisation for the choral and orchestra ensembles and will perform side by side with students in the evening concert.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the IHS Auditorium and is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather forecasts, the concert will be held the previous day, Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Music the Gathering has most recently been seen in our area at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, where they are regular guest performers. The ensemble features musicians Olivia Harding, Asia Lupo and Marc Mills. Mills began his musical career in the Westmont School District, where he first studied violin with Ernie Papinchak.
With six years of collaboration under their belts, the group has a vast repertoire of original arrangements across multiple genres, from traditional Celtic to contemporary world and original parodies. In addition to intricate three-part vocal harmonies, all three musicians accompany themselves on more than 15 different instruments, including fiddle, djembe, accordion, guitar and other instruments. Their playful energy allows for a fresh revitalization of traditional folk music, and for musicians and audiences of all ages to gather together to create a unique educational and entertainment experience.