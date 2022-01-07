Indiana County NAACP held its monthly general and annual Holiday Social (via Zoom) on Dec. 15 and presented annual service awards at the program.
NAACP officials congratulate all award recipients and express sincere thanks for their service and/or contribution to the NAACP and local community, as well as thank the Indiana community for donations to the Indiana County NAACP annual Project Socks Drive for All to donate to a local charity.
The drive collected 560 new items (536 socks and 24 pairs of underwear) that can serve 119 women, 165 men, 252 children and 24 others with new underwear. This is the third year for the drive, and each year the donation has gotten larger and larger.
Members of the Executive Committee presented the sock collections to the local Salvation Army. With donations from the previous year, the socks were among the items included in the baskets The Salvation Army distributed to the community residents.
Thanks to Indiana County for your continuing support and for making it possible for Indiana County NAACP to continue serving residents of the county in accord with branch’s mission and vision, which aligns with the National NAACP.
The presented NAACP Service Awards 2021 in the following categories were:
New Life Members: Patrick Shea, Anna Frank, Kathy Abbey-Baker, John Hardesty
Community Service Awards: Delaney Hyundai Chevrolet, Mark Arbuckle Nissan, First Commonwealth Bank, Kathy Abbey-Baker
Bill Shane Diversity Award: Celinda Scott
Special Recognition Awards: Abigail Adams, Jason Levan, Todd Marino, Lisa Meadows, Margaret Weaver, Tysha Webb (represented by her grandmother, Nell Webb, life member)
Catalyst Award: Justin Schawl
Legacy Award: Carol Asamoah
Cummings Young Achiever Award: Bernadette Batuncang
President Award: Finalists Lael Jenkins and Adama Traore Ganda, with 2021 Recipient as Elaine Jacobs Smith
Project GetSTEAM Awards
Certificate of Participation (participated in one or more programs): Bernadette Batuncang, Serenity Beskid, Shilah Powell, Grace Smith, Elianna Thomas, Braelyn Hunt, Tatum Hunt, Kendall Hunt, Victoria Ireland, Aisha Ganda Nabi, Leila Ganda Nabi, Kaila Scott, Tyanna Redd, Victoria Mobley, McKenzie Mobley, Olivia Johnson, Brooklyn Rouse
Most Active Participants: Bernadette Batuncang, Grace Smith