As the Indiana County NAACP continues its efforts to promote racial, economic, educational and political justice and to eliminate race-based discrimination from communities, it will host a series of events in recognition of Black History Month.
Following the theme “Tackling Racial and Social Injustice,” these events call for community support to be successful.
In addition to recognizing Black History Month, they are designed to “raise awareness and beliefs about the time for an action agenda to tackle longtime, often undiscussed issues that may hinder a better tomorrow,” said Carolyn Princes, Indiana County NAACP president.
A full schedule of virtual events is offered throughout February by the NAACP. Several other groups are offering events as well. The NAACP is posting “Across the Spectrum: Moments in Black History” daily on its Facebook page. The schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, 6-7 p.m., Zoom (https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/91231322257), A Conversation with Dominique Luster, Charles “Teenie” Harris archivist at the Carnegie Museum of Art. Sponsored by IUP’s Office of Social Equity and the IUP Libraries. Harris is an iconic Pittsburgh photographer who captured the city’s African American history in pictures from 1935 to 1975.
• Thursday, 6-7:15 p.m., Zoom, registration required (https://bit.ly/2MuEjKZ), “Police in Schools: A Social Justice Issue,” a virtual community dialogue sponsored by the Frederick Douglass Institute. This panel features Claire Cohen, child psychiatrist; Ghadah Makoshi, community advocate, ACLU of Pennsylvania; and Chris Thyberg, PhD student, University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work.
• Friday, 5-7 p.m., Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83545568327), African American Read-In. Read literary work from a favorite Black author or Black history event (10-minute limit).
• Feb. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81722330328), Lecture/Discussion: “Toni Morrison’s Bluest Eye, the Black Family, and the Demonization of Blackness in American Culture.”
Guest speaker Veronica Watson, IUP literature professor, author and inclusion professional, discusses this Morrison novel, the Black family, and the essence of African American literature as a force in tackling racial and social injustice.
• Feb. 26, 5 p.m. Black History Month puzzles due. Drawing for the winner will be Feb. 28. Prize is a $100 gift card.
Send completed puzzle with registration form to naacp.in diana.county@gmail.com. Call (724) 463-6436 for more information.
• Feb. 28, 5-6:30 p.m., Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86093416326), “Recap: Our Future, Black History Month Closing Extravaganza.” Features Spoken Word contest videos, inspirational children’s music videos from Africa, Black History Month puzzle drawing, and Soul Music Hour.
All events are free and open to the public.
For questions or more information, email naacp.indiana.county@gmail.com or call (724) 463-6436.