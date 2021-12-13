Indiana County NAACP will host its annual Holiday Social and general meetings on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom.
The theme is “Onward We March.”
There will be several holiday food demonstrations by Sandy’s Custom Cuisine and others, as well as cultural holiday music and joyous social time as members reflect on the past NAACP year.
Guests may join the festivities by having a holiday drink or food item to help toast the reason for the season and may wear holiday gear, though it is not required. This event is free and open to the public.
Register on eventbrite.com by searching Indiana County NAACP Holiday Social.
In conjunction with the event, members are also hosting the annual Project Sock Drive and are collecting new pairs of socks to donate to a local charity.
Community members are encouraged to donate a new pair of socks at the NAACP Sock Drop Box, 2535 Warren Road, Indiana.
Donors can also make a donation to the drive by check.
Checks are to be made payable to Indiana County NAACP and mailed to Indiana County NAACP, P.O. Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701.
While the Sock Drive runs through 4 p.m. Tuesday, check donations can be received up to Dec 22. All donations will be provided to a local charity.
Additional information can be found on the Indiana NAACP Facebook page, or by phone at (724) 464-9152.
The group also will make a donation to Indiana County Community Action Program for the Kids Basket on behalf of Sandy’s Custom Cuisine.