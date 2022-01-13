For its 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognition program, the Indiana County NAACP will present “An MLK Speak Out: Facing Fears of the Inevitable” on Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. via the Zoom online videoconferencing platform.
A panel of community members will name and discuss matters of our inevitable future and will provide opportunities for voicing questions, thoughts and opinions on overcoming any fears or concerns and for reimagining a world that benefits all.
In the spirit of the advice of King’s daughter, Bernice King, that “the most authentic way to honor my father is to commit to the work of creating a more peaceful, just and humane world,” the Speak Out attempts to involve all in efforts not to be burdened by past disparities and indiscretions. Rather, it seeks to define pathways for moving forward, toward systemic and everlasting change. This is an opportunity to be part of the solution.
Admission to this online event is free and open to all.
Registration via Zoom is required in advance.
Find the registration link on the Indiana County NAACP Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NAACP ofIndianaCounty.
A confirmation email will provide information on joining the meeting.
For more information, email Indiana.county.naacp@gmail.com or call (724) 464-9152. The event is sponsored by the Indiana County NAACP, with support from various community members, businesses and organizations.