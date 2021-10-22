Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for the monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
The monthly meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko will recognize and welcome the newly elected officers who will serve in 2022.
He will introduce to the chapter members: Randy Crowe, chapter vice president; William Runco, treasurer; and Don George, chapter secretary and newly appointed legislative officer.
Palchesko and George will highlight/update on relevant issues that will impact the active and retired federal work force employees. They will also report on U.S. Postal Service issues.
NARFE’s commitment to be federal benefits experts is to implement in 2022 further strategic measures that will attract and maintain the next generation of Federal workers and retirees.
The group encourages members to plan to attend and to bring a new member or spouse to this month’s luncheon and meeting.