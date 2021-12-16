The Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet for a monthly luncheon at Hoss’s restaurant on Dec. 22 at 11:30 a.m. The monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko and Legislative Officer Don George will highlight relevant issues impacting active and retired Federal employees and any proposed changes impacting the U.S. Postal Service. George will update on legislative developments and proposed changes, and discuss ideas for increasing membership and inviting newly retired workers to join NARFE Chapter 2124. Members are encouraged to bring a new member or spouse and enjoy celebrating Christmas.