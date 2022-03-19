Members of the Indiana Chapter 2124 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for its monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko and Legislative Officer Don George will highlight/update on relevant issues impacting active and retired federal workforce employees and any proposed changes impacting the U.S. Postal Service.
George will update members on the Postal Reform Act of 2022 (House Resolution 3076), which was passed by both Houses and signed by the president. This legislation relieves the post office of the 2006-mandated $5.2 billion dollars each year to fund future retired employees’ health benefits for 75 years. This will allow the post office to be solvent financially for future operations and future developments from this. Officials hope many members will plan to join the monthly meeting and also encourage them to bring a new member or spouse.