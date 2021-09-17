After a year of hiatus because of the pandemic, members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will begin holding monthly meetings and luncheons at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 11:30 a.m.
The monthly meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko and officers will highlight/update on current issues and changes impacting the benefits and financial future of active and retired Federal work force employees and the U.S. Postal Service employees.
Hopefully, many of the members will plan to attend.
Members are encouraged to bring a new member or their spouse to this year’s first luncheon and meeting in 2021.