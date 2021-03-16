Indiana County Friends of the Parks will collaborate with Penguin Court, a preserve of the Brandywine Conservancy, to host a native plant sale this spring.
Penguin Court is the former estate of the Scaife family. Alan Scaife and his wife, Sarah (Mellon), had Penguin Court built in the late 1930s as a second home to their primary residence in Pittsburgh.
Located in Laughlintown, the property is named Penguin Court because of Sarah’s fondness for the bird and for the 10 African penguins that once stayed on the grounds.
Alan and Sarah’s son, Richard, inherited the property and while he razed the mansion, he maintained the greenhouse and had a conservatory constructed, as he loved the property and enjoyed horticulture.
Richard Scaife bequeathed the 923-acre Penguin Court, a nearby farm and half of his extensive art collection to the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art in Chadds Ford in 2015.
Brandywine is committed to preserving Penguin Court for its environmental and wildlife value, growing native plants in the greenhouse, and supporting educational programming, particularly for adults.
For the last two years, Melissa Reckner, the former Director of the Kiski-Conemaugh Stream Team, has served as Penguin Court’s program manager.
Understanding the importance of native plants and the difficulty in finding them in local nurseries, she and Lisa Meadows, Yellow Creek State Park’s environmental educator and Friends of the Parks’ board member, discussed holding a native plant sale in Indiana County as an educational opportunity and as a fundraiser for both organizations.
Penguin Court is currently cold stratifying the seeds that will be used for this plant sale and germinating them in their greenhouse. The group anticipates a variety of approximately 30 native perennials including milkweeds, lobelias, asters, bee balm and several species of trees and shrubs.
The group is taking care to ensure plants offered will provide color, blossoms and yummy nectar for those pollinators in the landscape from spring until fall.
In early April, Friends of the Parks will publicize a pre-order catalog by email and social media, from which you’ll be able to select the species and quantity of the plants you would like to purchase.
The plant catalog will contain an order form to complete and enclose with a check payable to Friends of the Parks Native Plants Fundraiser and sent to FOP Treasurer, Becky Snyder, who will process the order and schedule a time for you to pick up your plants.
The deadline for ordering will be May 19.
Plants will be available for pick-up on May 29, 2021 at Blue Spruce Park, Pavilion #1. All current COVID regulations will apply.
For additional information, questions or to receive a sale catalog, please send an email to indianaco friendsoftheparks@gmail.com with the subject line: Native Plant Sale.