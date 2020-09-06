BLAIRSVILLE — The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), a subsidiary of Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group Inc. (MTDG), has announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Fleegle to succeed Dr. Dean L. Bartles as CEO, effective immediately.
As CEO Fleegle will report to Bartles, who continues to serve as president and CEO of MTDG.
“Today’s leadership succession announcement promoting Gary to CEO has been integral to executing NCDMM’s long-term growth strategy and its role within the MTDG family of companies,” Bartles said in a news release. “Throughout the years, he has made significant contributions to the direction and the success of the organization.”
Fleegle has more than 20 years of experience in the defense manufacturing industry handling government contracting, administration and finance, with the last 16 years spent as part of the NCDMM executive team.
Before joining NCDMM, Fleegle was a business financial analyst at Concurrent Technologies Corporation. He holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in business administration from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and St. Francis University, respectively. He also earned a master’s certification in government contracting from George Washington University.