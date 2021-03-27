The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) for the second consecutive year has been named winner of multiple Manufacturing Leadership Awards for outstanding manufacturing excellence by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). Winners will be recognized at the virtual Manufacturing Leadership Award Gala on May 19.
“For NCDMM and our partners to receive commendations from the NAM two consecutive years is a tremendous honor, particularly among such a competitive field of nominees,” said Gary Fleegle, NCDMM president and CEO. “These commendations are testament to the innovated manufacturing solutions that NCDMM and its strategic partners provide to the defense industry and its supply chain. We humbly thank the NAM for once again recognizing our work to support the warfighter.”
The NAM recognized NCDMM and its partners in three award categories for the following programs:
• Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Analytics Leadership
• Engineering & Production Technology Leadership
• Operational Excellence Leadership