Matadors Food Arena LLC is proud to announce the partnership of Jim and Sherry Libengood, of Dayton, Rick and Nicole Lias, of Dayton, and Kim and Onys Gutierrez, of Indiana.
Matadors Food Arena LLC’s first endeavor will be Matadors food truck.
Their vision and mission is to provide the best combination of authentic Mexican and American cuisine, such as Mexican and American tacos, ribs, quesadillas, pulled pork, pulled chicken, hoagies and nachos.
Matadors will be serving customers at fairs, festivals, weddings, corporate events and anywhere great-tasting authentic food is requested. Catering with or without the truck also will be available.
The Matadors partnership brings more than 60 years of exceptional food service and customer service experience, according to a news release.
The owners said they look forward to serving Indiana and surrounding areas.
A ribbon-cutting is set for Aug. 24 at the Indiana Mall in the old Sears parking lot at 5 p.m.
Follow Matadors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the calendar of events or to book an event.