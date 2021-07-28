CKF photo.JPG

Pictured at a tie-dying event to raise money for pediatric cancer patients recently at Mack Park were, from left, Gregg Wareham, event coordinator; Zach Herrington; Nyle Bajwa, secretary; Lia McAnulty, vice president; Athena Yang; Ashlyn Winslow, president; Emma Levan, treasurer; and Grace Rougeaux.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana PA chapter of the Cancer Kids First organization is looking for local pediatric cancer patients and families in need of support.

As a nonprofit organization formed in May, the group strives to positively impact patients and their families battling pediatric cancer so they can have a chance at a more normal childhood.

The group’s most recent event, tie-dying logo shirts at Mack Park, raised $2,197 from the community, sponsorships and donations.

Members are proud of the contribution to be made to local children battling cancer and offer a special thanks to their gold and silver sponsors.

Please contact the group at cancerkidsfirstindiana@gmail.com if your child or a child you know is in need of support with their struggle against cancer.