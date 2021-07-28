The Indiana PA chapter of the Cancer Kids First organization is looking for local pediatric cancer patients and families in need of support.
As a nonprofit organization formed in May, the group strives to positively impact patients and their families battling pediatric cancer so they can have a chance at a more normal childhood.
The group’s most recent event, tie-dying logo shirts at Mack Park, raised $2,197 from the community, sponsorships and donations.
Members are proud of the contribution to be made to local children battling cancer and offer a special thanks to their gold and silver sponsors.
Please contact the group at cancerkidsfirstindiana@gmail.com if your child or a child you know is in need of support with their struggle against cancer.