Indiana County Transit Authority will introduce three new routes on Monday.
They include redesigned versions of Routes 2 and 3, running Monday through Friday, and a brand-new Route 8, which will run on Saturdays only.
The changes were made with the convenience and needs of riders in mind, according to a news release.
The new Route 2 will travel to stops that include The Arch, Poets Village, Giant Eagle, YMCA, Barclay Heights, Indiana Mall and Indiana Social Center. Route 3 will make stops at Indiana Mall, the IRMC Human Motion Institute, 119 Professional Center, C. S. Medical, CareerLink, Walmart, URBN and Orchard Hills, among others.
The new Route 8 will be perfect for weekend errands taking riders to Walmart, Big Lots, Indiana Mall, CVS, IRMC, Dunkin, IUP campus and more. For a complete schedule for these and all routes, plus fare information and tips for riding with INDIGO, visit indigobus.com. Questions? Call (800) 442-6928 or (724) 465-2140. All INDIGO buses are accessible.