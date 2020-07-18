Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Bernard #339 had its installation of new officers on July 9 at St. Bernard of Clairvaux.
Pictured in front, from left, are Louise Bivens, financial secretary; Kathy Sgro, recording secretary; Barbara Minor, regent; Kathy Nealer, vice regent; and Jan Sharbaugh, banner carrier. In the second row are Mary K. Moreau, ceremonial coordinator; Marge Antolik, flag carrier; Cathy Williams, treasurer; Dr. Mary Ann Galonski, district deputy; and Trish Dalecki, honor guard.
New members are always welcome.