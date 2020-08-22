Tom Spiker started recently as the new pastor at First Christian Church at Fifth and Water streets in Indiana.
Before his pulpit ministry, Spiker served as a chaplain for hospice agencies and most recently with our the VNA Family Hospice in Indiana. He and his wife, Carol, along with their daughter Brittany live on a non-working farm in the Blanket Hill area near Elderton, where they provide home care for a relative. Their other daughter Kayla lives nearby.
Pictured, from left, are Brittany, Carol, Tom and Kayla.