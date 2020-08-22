Tom Spiker

Pictured, from left, are Brittany, Carol, Tom and Kayla. (Submitted photo)

Tom Spiker started recently as the new pastor at First Christian Church at Fifth and Water streets in Indiana.

Before his pulpit ministry, Spiker served as a chaplain for hospice agencies and most recently with our the VNA Family Hospice in Indiana. He and his wife, Carol, along with their daughter Brittany live on a non-working farm in the Blanket Hill area near Elderton, where they provide home care for a relative. Their other daughter Kayla lives nearby.

Pictured, from left, are Brittany, Carol, Tom and Kayla.

Tags