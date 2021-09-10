To whom it may concern —
BOOK SALE
The 53rd annual Newman Used Book Sale is set for Sept. 17, 18 at 19 at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana.
The sale is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17, when organizers say the best selection is available, and from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 18, half-price day, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, bag day.
The sale offers a wide variety of paperbacks, hardbacks, children’s books, magazines, sewing patterns, sheet music, audio books on CD, vinyl, CDs and DVDs, video games, board games, puzzles and more.
“The annual Newman Used Book Sale is the only fundraiser held at St. Thomas More University Parish,” according to the church. “The proceeds from this sale help to support the programs and services provided by St. Thomas More University Parish. It has also become a wonderful community event.”
Food and beverages will be available for purchase each day.
IN THE NEWS
Police Chief Magazine, the official publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, this month featured the Indiana Borough Police Department and Chief Justin Schawl with “Spotlight: A Nontraditional Partnership to Increase Trust and Safety.”
The article is available at police chiefmagazine.org.
“The article focuses on the unique relationship that Chief Schawl and the Indiana Borough Police Department has with IUP and with the community,” said Donald Lancaster, chairman of the Public Safety Committee for Indiana Borough council. “Chief Schawl is a forerunner in rural community policing. ... Our borough is very fortunate to have a person such as Chief Schawl.”
TEA TIME
It’s Tea Time at the Historical Society. Tea and pastries will be served at the Autumn Victorian Ladies’ Tea, Sept. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.
“Enjoy tantalizing tidbits from our own Lucinda Malmoody followed by a sprinkling of Shakespeare,” organizers said.
Tickets are $20, with members receiving a discounted rate of $15. A limited number of tickets are available and must be purchased in advance. Please call (724) 463-9600 or come by the historical society for more information.
BEST BARBECUE
Homer City Alliance Church will host a free carnival and barbecue competition on Sept. 18 at the church.
There will be a playground dedication at 1:30 p.m. and the competition starts at 2 p.m.
Attendees will be tasting and voting on their favorite food from three categories: beef brisket, pulled pork and chicken.
People need to arrive by 2 p.m. to participate in the judging and tasting.
From 2 to 5 p.m., there will be a free carnival, food, games and activities for the entire family, including two bounce houses and face painting.
BETTER TO GIVE
The benefit turkey dinner to help with medical expenses for Jim and Carol Wadding, set for Oct. 2 at the Keystone Sportsman’s Club at 198 Hollow Road, Creekside, will be takeout only due to COVID, organizers report.
Participants must register for meals online in advance at https://tinyurl.com/Wadding Benefit no later than Sept. 25. Messages can also be left at Harmony Grove Church at (724) 397-4005 or with Bonnie Brewer at (724) 465-2427 or (724) 549-7085.
A basket raffle and 50/50 will be available on site.
ON DISPLAY
Reignited, an exhibit of ceramics by Chuck Stump and paintings by Jim Germaux, will be on display at The Artists Hand in downtown Indiana from Sept. 20 to Oct. 23.
A public reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1.
“In the fall of 1968, Jim Germaux and Chuck Stump met as incoming freshmen at the IUP Art Department,” according to information from the gallery. “Over the next four years they shared many classes together and developed a friendship and appreciation for one another’s art.
“As often is the case, graduation found them losing touch. A chance encounter 20 years later reunited the friends, after which Jim credits Chuck with reigniting his creative fires.”
Since then, they welcome the chance to exhibit works together.
Reignited “marks their fifth such collaboration during the past 30 years.”
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.29 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagas.prices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Henry Ward Beecher today, who once asked, “Where is human nature so weak as in the bookstore?”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.