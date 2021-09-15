The tents are up and it’s time for the Newman Used Book Sale at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
The sale offers 39 categories of books with most books priced at $2 or less.
There is an entire area devoted to children’s books and another room for special items. But, organizers say it’s not just books — there are games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and refreshments.
Friday offers the best selection, Saturday is half-priced books day, and Sunday is the Bag Sale, according to organizers.
Credit/debit cards are accepted. Sale times are Friday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.