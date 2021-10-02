North Appalachian Folk Festival donation
JENNIFER WOOMER/Gazette

Each year the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc. chooses a nonprofit organization to donate proceeds to from wristband sales. The United Way of Indiana County was the recipient this year. Gathered in front of Spaghetti Benders for the check donation were, from left, Tony DeLoreto, NAFF; Amanda Augustine and Annie Rizzo, United Way; and Laura Jeffrey, NAFF.