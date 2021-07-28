S&T Bank Oktoberfest is returning to downtown Indiana this fall along with its Homebrewers’ Competition.
Amateur brewers of all experience levels, age 21 and older, are invited to submit stout and IPA variants to Noble Stein Brewing Company by Friday, Oct. 1.
Downtown Indiana board member and event chair Zack Morrow explained that the competition is limited to stout and IPA categories to encourage brewers “to push the boundaries of flavor profiles and creativity.”
Questions may be directed to Morrow via email at z.noblestein@gmail.com. Competitors interested in pouring samples during S&T Bank Oktoberfest are encouraged to contact Morrow as soon as possible because space is limited.
Submissions are limited to one beer per category per brewer with entry fees set at $5 per beer.
Noble Stein is at 1170 Wayne Ave. in Indiana. Submissions must be accompanied by official forms and entry fees. Forms and complete rules are available from Noble Stein and through Downtown Indiana at DowntownIndiana.org.
Beers will be evaluated Oct. 4 and 5 with winners announced during S&T Bank Oktoberfest Oct. 9. The judging panel will include staff members from locally-based Levity Brewing Company as well as Noble Stein.
Held outdoors, the popular annual event benefits Downtown Indiana.
Attendees sample the work of regional brewers while enjoying food and live music. A special VIP session features early admission and other perks.
Tickets will be available online. Follow Downtown Indiana and the Oktoberfest event page on Facebook for updates and ticketing information.
S&T Bank Oktoberfest benefits Downtown Indiana.
A 501©(3) organization, Downtown Indiana maintains a vibrant commercial district through events, merchant and property owner advocacy, and beautification initiatives.