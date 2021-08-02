For Michelle Worzbyt, the road to becoming a Presbyterian pastor was a circuitous one, involving marriage, motherhood and training in both the United Methodist and Presbyterian denominations.
She grew up attending Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church in Manor Township, Armstrong County, and started at Ford City High School, moved to Armstrong Central High School, and when the high schools split up again, attended Lenape Vocational-Technical School, graduating in 1994.
Michelle then earned a Bachelor’s degree and certification in recreational therapy from Slippery Rock University, and worked in that field in long-term care facilities, she said. She married her husband, Jason Worzbyt, in 2007.
The following year, she began her studies to become a pastor at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
At the end of her first year of seminary, she discovered she was expecting her son, Christian. He was born in August, and she waited until he was 3 years old to go back to seminary.
After she returned to Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, she was going to school fulltime, serving as a co-pastor at three churches, including New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Apollo, First United Methodist Church of Vandergrift and Saltsburg United Methodist Church, while doing the work involved in being a wife and mother.
“It was too much,” she said.
Her husband is a United Methodist, and was choir director at Trinity United Methodist Church on Church Street in Indiana. He is a professor of bassoon instruction for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and is also associate director of bands for the university. After she stopped seminary for the second time, a woman who was district superintendent for the United Methodist denomination suggested Mrs. Worzbyt take and complete the United Methodist Church Certified Lay Pastor Program. The district superintendent planned to confer with the Methodist bishop whenever a pastor in the district was sick, went on vacation or was otherwise unavailable, and have Mrs. Worzbyt preach the sermon that week. Mrs. Worzbyt completed the program, but the local district of the United Methodist Church got a new district superintendent before she could be appointed to preach for that district, she said. Then, she was attending the Christmas Cantata at Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church, and the clerk of session, the leader of the elders, came up to her.
“We don’t have a pastor,” the woman said. “Just seeing you reminded me that you could help us out right now.”
Mrs. Worzbyt began to serve as a pulpit supply pastor for the Kiskiminetas Presbytery, preaching at 15 different churches. She preached at two churches each Sunday, she added. When she preached at Appleby Manor Church, she also preached at Crooked Creek United Presbyterian Church that same Sunday, the pastor added.
She was unable to transfer her training in the Methodist lay pastor training program into the Presbyterian program to train elders to be lay pastors.
“I really felt a call from God to finish seminary,” she said last week.
She began to take online courses from the University of Dubuque, Iowa, Theological Seminary in spring, 2018.
The leaders of First Presbyterian Church of Clymer and Harmony United Presbyterian Church in Penn Run requested that Mrs. Worzbyt be allowed to serve as their student pastor while she was taking seminary courses from the University of Dubuque, and also gave her a scholarship every year she was in online seminary, Pastor Worzbyt said.
“It was by the grace of God they decided to do that,” she said.
She graduated from seminary in December with her Master’s of divinity degree.
Her mother, Peggy Klugh, a long-time member of Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church, spoke about her daughter’s graduation recently.
“We’re really proud of her,” she said.
Pastor Worzbyt must still be questioned by pastors from the Kiskiminetas Presbytery, who will examine her statement of faith and the details of her call to the two churches.
If they approve those, she will go from being a student pastor to a “teaching elder of word and sacrament,” and will be ordained on Aug. 29 as a called pastor.
Her mother lives in Manor Township.
Pastor Worzbyt and her husband and son live in Indiana County.
