The following area Orthodox churches have scheduled Holy Week and Easter services:
• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286. Holy Thursday, Service of the Passion Gospels, 7 p.m. April 21; Holy Friday, Great Vespers/Procession with Plascanica, Lamentations at the Tomb, 7 p.m. April 22; Holy Saturday, Brining in of Plascanica, Giving of New Light, Procession and Resurrection Gospel, Matins of Pascha and Paschal Canon, Blessing of Easter baskets, 8 p.m. April 23; Easter Sunday (Pascha), Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection, Blessing of Easter baskets, 10:30 a.m. April 24; Bright Monday, Vespers of Pascha, 10 a.m. April 25.
• SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 427 S. Main St., Homer City. Divine Liturgy for Palm Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday; Bridegroom Matins, 6 p.m. Monday, April 18; Holy Unction at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Johnstown, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20; Reading of the 12 Passion Gospels — Good Friday Matins, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21; Great Vespers and the Procession of the Burial Shroud, 6 p.m. Great and Holy Friday, April 22; Vesperal Liturgy — Great and Holy Saturday, 9 a.m. April 23; Resurrection Matins with Divine Liturgy and blessing of Paschal foods — Great and Holy Pascha, 9 a.m. Sunday, April 24.
• St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 674 Quince Road, Dixonville. Palm Sunday or the “Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem,” Divine Liturgy, pussy willows and palms will be blessed and distributed at the end of liturgy, 9 a.m. Sunday; Great Wednesday, Holy Unction, the anointing of the sick, 7 p.m. April 20; Great Thursday, the reading of the 12 Passion Gospels, 7 p.m. April 21; Great and Holy Friday, Vespers of the Passion of Christ and procession with the Plaschanicia (burial shroud), 5:30 p.m. April 22; Great Saturday, Procession and the Matins of the Resurrection, followed by the blessing of the baskets of Paschal foods, 8 p.m. April 23; Pascha, Easter Sunday, Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 10 a.m. April 24. Following Divine Liturgy the children’s Easter baskets will be blessed along with an Easter egg hunt for the children; Easter/Bright Monday, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m. April 25; St. Thomas Sunday, Liturgy, 10 a.m. May 1. Father Ihor Protsak and the parishioners of St. John’s Church welcome the public to worship with them at any or all of these services.