The following area Orthodox churches have scheduled Holy Week and Easter services:
• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286. Holy Saturday, Bringing in of Plascanica, Giving of New Light, Procession and Resurrection Gospel, Matins of Pascha and Paschal Canon, Blessing of Easter baskets, 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday (Pascha), Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection, Blessing of Easter baskets, 10:30 a.m.; Bright Monday, Vespers of Pascha, 10 a.m.
• SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 427 S. Main St., Homer City. Resurrection Matins with Divine Liturgy and blessing of Paschal foods — Great and Holy Pascha, 9 a.m. Sunday.
• St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 674 Quince Road, Dixonville. Great Saturday, Procession and the Matins of the Resurrection, followed by the blessing of the baskets of Paschal foods, 8 p.m.; Pascha, Easter Sunday, Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 10 a.m. Following Divine Liturgy the children’s Easter baskets will be blessed along with an Easter egg hunt for the children; Easter/Bright Monday, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.; St. Thomas Sunday, Liturgy, 10 a.m. May 1.
Father Ihor Protsak and the parishioners of St. John’s Church welcome the public to worship with them at any or all of these services.