Livestock Association
Submitted photo

Elizabeth Bruner was recently selected as the Pennsylvania Livestock Association’s Outstanding 4-H Girl for 2021 and was recognized at a ceremony recently at the Keystone International Livestock Exhibition held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Pictured, from left, are Coleen Kennedy, representing Sen. Joe Pittman’s office; Clark and Connie Bruner, her parents; Elizabeth Bruner; State Rep. Abby Major; PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Reading; and Mike Firestein of the PA Livestock Association.

