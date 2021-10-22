Elizabeth Bruner was recently selected as the Pennsylvania Livestock Association’s Outstanding 4-H Girl for 2021 and was recognized at a ceremony recently at the Keystone International Livestock Exhibition held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Pictured, from left, are Coleen Kennedy, representing Sen. Joe Pittman’s office; Clark and Connie Bruner, her parents; Elizabeth Bruner; State Rep. Abby Major; PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Reading; and Mike Firestein of the PA Livestock Association.
Outstanding 4-H Girl named by Pa. Livestock Association
