On Jan. 21 at the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention in Hershey, President Sam Zaffuta recognized and awarded the Ox Hill Fair with the Zone One Achievement Award for Outstanding Accomplishments during the 2021 fair.
There are four zones in Pennsylvania. Each zone awarded one fair in its respective zone to receive this honor.
There are 109 fairs throughout the year, with 30 being in Zone One.
The 2021-22 officers and board members of the Ox Hill Fair are Connie Eyler, Carol Marshall, Vickie Marshall, John Eyler, President Doug Marshall, Tom Marshall and John Gandolfi, Ken Marshall, Brian Short, Paul Sharp, Eric Miller, Theresa Miller, Michael Turner, Charles Marshall, Wade Eyler and Jared Marshall.