THE FLOATS
The Homecoming parade, with a theme of “Decades,” will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. It will feature more than 75 campus and community units, including the following floats by IUP fraternities and sororities:
’60s: Zeta Tau Alpha, Sigma Kappa, Alpha Sigma Tau, Phi Sigma Kappa, Kappa Delta Rho
’70s: Delta Phi Epsilon, Theta Phi Alpha, Sigma Sigma Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Chi
’80s: Alpha Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Tau, Alpha Sigma Alpha, Sigma Pi, Kappa Sigma
’90s: Delta Gamma, Delta Zeta, Theta Chi, Phi Mu Delta, Alpha Xi Delta
THE ROUTE
The parade will start at 11th and Philadelphia streets and travel east to Sixth and Philadelphia streets, south on Sixth Street to Church Street, west on Church Street to Oakland Avenue and southwest on Oakland Avenue to 11th Street, where the parade will disband. All motor-driven floats will continue southwest on Oakland Avenue to the Robertshaw building for disassembly. Following the parade, volunteers from IUP’s sororities and fraternities will clean the parade route and Mack park, where the floats were constructed.
PRIZES
Four float prizes will be given: The first-place prize of $1,000 is sponsored by the Alumni Association; second-place prize of $900, sponsored by Aramark; third place of $800, co-sponsored by the Student Government Association and the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement; and the fourth-place prize of $700, sponsored by University Advancement.
JUDGES
Parade judges this year will be Dr. Curt Scheib, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, class of ’77; Sherry Renosky, Indiana Mall Manager/Director, Class of ’89; Cate Planisky, IUP Registrar’s Office; and Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad.