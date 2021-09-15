Programs have been scheduled this week through Yellow Creek State Park and partners.
Please note that program locations may not necessarily be at the park.
Some program require registration to ensure there is enough space available. Please pay attention to the weather. If it is storming or raining heavily, the program is likely to be canceled.
For the latest updates, follow the Facebook page at https://www.face book.com/yellowcreek SP or https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/yellow_creek_state_park#.YTiyzo5Ki70
On Thursday, the Box Turtle at Long Pond Story & Hike for Homeschoolers and Cyber School is set for 11 a.m. to noon at the Environmental Learning Center.
Join for Storytime with the “Box Turtle at Long Pond” by William T. George. After the story, hike around Dragonfly Pond to learn about animals that live there including turtles, fish, birds and dragonflies. Learn about snapping and box turtles, blue gills and ducks. This program is geared for ages 5 to 10. Siblings are welcome. Dress to go on a hike around the pond.
Little Red Bat Storytime & Game/Craft is set for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Environmental Learning Center.
Curious about bats? Enjoy seeing them in the summer and fall? Join for some bat fun time and games geared for families with kids ages 4 to 10. The program will include reading “Little Red Bat” by Carole Gerber to learn all about PA Bats and their habitats.
After story time, the group will play the Bat & Moth game and maybe explore the park for places to see where the bats might be found.