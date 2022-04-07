PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine — Penn Run native Capt. Michael Oberdorf assumed command of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) in Kittery, Maine, on Feb. 4.
At the ceremony, Oberdorf relieved Capt. Daniel Ettlich as the 87th Shipyard Commander. U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan were the shipyard’s honored guests and offered congratulatory remarks at the event.
“I’m pleased to join my colleague Senator Hassan, and know that our colleagues from Maine, Senators Collins and King, are here in spirit because the delegations of Maine and New Hampshire, both senators and members of Congress, are united in supporting the shipyard, in every way we can, any time we can,” said Shaheen.
She went on to emphasize the importance of family support for military members by thanking the family members who braved the harsh weather to attend the ceremony. “We’re really delighted that you’re here and we know that (military members) would not be able to perform their duties without their families and those who support them.”
Shaheen addressed Oberdorf regarding the importance of his role to the people of the Maine/New Hampshire seacoast community. “The shipyard is an invaluable economic driver here on the seacoast, and through your position of leadership, you will have the unique opportunity to have an outsized impact on the larger community,” said Shaheen.
Hassan congratulated Ettlich and Oberdorf and went on to thank the PNS workforce for their hard work. “Thank you for the work that you do. Thank you for being such examples of excellence. You are so easy to advocate for as we do the important work of making sure we are investing properly in this wonderful shipyard and keeping our country and freedom safe.”
Oberdorf comes to Portsmouth from his previous assignment as operations officer at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). Oberdorf has considerable naval maintenance knowledge and experience as he also served as the submarine repair officer, deputy operations officer, business and strategic planning officer as well as production resources officer, all at NNSY.
“I want to thank Captain Ettlich for his tremendous leadership and accomplishments over the past two and a half years and for the great transition over the last couple of weeks,” said Oberdorf. “To my new Portsmouth Naval Shipyard family, I look forward to joining the team and serving you as your commander as we execute NAVSEA’s Mission Priority No. 1, the on-time delivery of submarines in support of our national security.”
Oberdorf enlisted in the Navy in 1992 and received his commission in 1999 from Penn State University through the Enlisted Commissioning Program. He has served in variety of assignments both afloat and ashore throughout his career as a submarine and engineering duty officer. His sea tours include USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), USS North Carolina (SSN 777), USS La Jolla (SSN 701) as executive officer and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as chief engineer from June 2017 to August 2019.
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the Navy’s center of excellence for attack submarine overhaul, repair, and modernization. As a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command, PNS is committed to maximizing the material readiness of the fleet by safely delivering first-time quality, on time, and on budget.