Have you ever had the drinking water from your well, spring or cistern tested for lead and other health-related pollutants? If not, here’s your chance!
Penn State Extension has received funding through the Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership to provide no-cost drinking water testing to a limited number of homeowners in Indiana County using private water wells, springs or cisterns for drinking water.
Each water supply will receive testing through a Department of Environmental Protection state-accredited water-testing laboratory for coliform bacteria, E.coli bacteria, pH, total dissolved solids, nitrate, arsenic, lead and copper. Registration will be limited to approximately 45 households. Each household must own or rent a primary residence (no camps) in Indiana County that uses a private well, spring or cistern for their drinking water supply.
Registrants are required to attend a one-hour initial webinar Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. to learn about the testing program. After attending the webinar, homeowners will be mailed a water-testing kit. Registration and further information is available online at https://extension.psu.edu/private- well-water-testing-pro gram-in-indiana-county or by calling (877) 345-0691.
If you have any questions, contact Danielle Rhea at drs5277@psu.edu or (814) 849-7361.