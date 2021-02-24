With the winter season in full swing, the state Department of Transportation is asking for your feedback if you live in or drive through Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana or Jefferson counties.
The brief survey consists of nine questions aimed at determining road conditions, customer satisfaction and areas of travel.
The link for the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Win terServices.
For winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.