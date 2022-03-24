UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Fifteen Pennsylvania youth participated in the virtual National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl the week of Jan. 17-21.
The competition focused on the mechanics and safety of firearms, as well as specific trivia related to each of the disciplines taught in the 4-H Shooting Sports program. Members competed as individuals and in teams of up to four to represent Pennsylvania.
Elizabeth Bruner, a senior member from Indiana County, placed second nationally and first in the Northeast region.
Sadie Palfrey, a senior member from Indiana County, placed fourth in the Northeast region.
Cooper Steele, a junior member from Indiana County, placed fifth in the Northeast region.
The Indiana County PA Shooting Sports Seniors team of Elizabeth Bruner, John Bruner, Logan Barnhart and Sadie Palfrey placed second nationally and first in the Northeast region.
The Indiana County PA Shooting Sports Juniors team with Cooper Steele, Emmy McLaughlin, Kamrey Steele and Maggie Palfrey placed third nationally and first in the Northeast region.
Other members who participated included Thomas Gibson III, of Susquehanna County; Patricia Shively, of Union County; Kaden Pisarcik, of Indiana County; Ben Marble, of Susquehanna County; Katelyn Supanick, of Susquehanna County; Sydney Seman, of Susquehanna County; and Travis Skovira, of Westmoreland County.
Administered through Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H is found in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. County 4-H educators work with volunteers to deliver nonformal educational opportunities to youth ages 5 to 18. To find your local program and learn more about the shooting sports program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.