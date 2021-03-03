The Penn State Extension is offering its “Agronomic Pesticide Update” for those seeking pesticide recertification credits.
The drive-in-style meeting will be held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, 123 Blue Ribbon Lane, Greensburg, from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 12.
“This event is a way to provide a safe environment for those growers who need pesticide recertification credits and may live in rural areas with limited internet access, or for those who are not comfortable with online learning,” Penn State Extension educator Leanna Duppstadt said in a news release.
“Registrants will be able to park their vehicles and listen to our presenters on their FM receiver/radio as we project the presentation.”
Two core and two category (PC, 01, 18) credits will be given to those in attendance. Upon entering the event, each participant will be handed a sign-in slip to fill out for credits, and these will be collected as participants exit the event.
Topics include a discussion led by Dwight Lingenfelter, extension weed specialist, on “Roundup vs. Liberty: How to Use Them Correctly,” as well as specific herbicide programs designed for palmer control in corn and soybean. Additionally, pesticide core talks will be given on private applicator record keeping and protecting water resources during mixing and loading.
Cost of the event is $10. Registration is required and must be completed by March 11.
For more information and to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu.