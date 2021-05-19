As part of tonight’s Third Thursday event in downtown Indiana, the Indiana Players will present a reading of the parody “Phlox News” at 7:15 p.m. at the Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St.
The local troupe said donations are welcome and masks are required.
The reading is in addition to live music already scheduled for the second “Third Thursday” event, as the acoustic duo of Karen & Steve Wegener perform folk, blues, rock and Americana on the IRMC Park stage from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tonight’s event also features walk-up Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided by Indiana Regional Medical Center for anyone ages 12 and older. Those ages 12 to 17 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
In announcing tonight’s activities, Downtown Indiana Inc. also reported that Midnight Lights would be featured at the third “Third Thursday” on June 17.