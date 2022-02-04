The White Township Planning Commission has retained its leadership structure for 2022.
The panel on Wednesday re-elected Chairman Edward “Ted” Kuckuck, Vice Chairman Dennis Roumm and Secretary Nancy Smith, according to a news release from White Township. During its annual reorganization session, the board also named Richard Gallo assistant secretary.
The five-member commission also includes member George Lenz.
Amy Burton of the township staff will continue to serve as recording secretary.
The planning commission has changed its meeting schedule for the year.
The panel will meet at 8:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month (except on June 8) for advance study of business that the commissioners would act upon later.
The commission also will meet at 6 p.m. (a change from 7:30 p.m.) on the second Tuesday of each month for formal action on proposed land development, construction and other issues under the board’s purview.
In other business Wednesday, the commission approved the construction of a 100-foot-tall flagpole in Oakland Cemetery.
Cemetery Manager Dan McAnulty and Oakland Cemetery Association board member Bernie Lockard presented the plans.
The flagpole would be built at the center of an oval in the cemetery road system, at nearly the highest point of the cemetery property, Lockard said.
The cemetery plans to display a 60-by-30-foot U.S. flag from the pole. A flag of that size at that elevation would be widely visible.
At the same time, Lockard said, the association may mount a webcam at the top of the flagpole and show images of the Indiana area on the cemetery’s website.
“You can see most of the town from that area,” Lockard said. He said photos made by a drone at the site showed the area that the flagpole webcam would capture. “It’s a big chunk of the town you’ll be able to see. So, it’s going to become a feature of the Indiana area, I think, when it’s all said and done.”
The base of the flagpole would be surrounded by an eight-sided granite columbarium for the interment of 160 urns of cremated remains. Lockard said the site would include a first-responder memorial with monuments to firefighters, police, EMTs and medical/healthcare workers, including those lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioners were told that the cemetery has cleared the plan with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, and would not be required to mount a beacon on the flagpole. The flagpole also would be set back far more than 110 feet from the cemetery property line, as required by the township.
The cemetery would provide benches at the memorial site and install lights to illuminate the flag at night. Lockard said the lighting would eliminate the need to raise and lower the flag, estimated at 400 pounds, every day.
The planning commission authorized a building permit for the flagpole upon the recommendation of the township administration.
The commission also discussed but took no action on the proposed construction of a billboard along Indian Springs Road, the possible reuse of the vacant Payless Shoe Source store along Oakland Avenue and a motor-vehicle salvage operation on Two Lick Road. With no other pending matters to be acted upon, the planning commission may cancel the meeting scheduled for Tuesday.