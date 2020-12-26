JL Dumm Plumbing and Heating of Nicktown, Cambria County, recently received the award for the most Samsung residential installations in North America in the past year. Presenting the award was Ken Brown, outside salesman for Penstan Supply. Receiving the award from JL Dumm Plumbing and Heating, from left, are Marty Lessard; Jody Dumm, owner; Roman Lessard; Bruce King; and Noah Noel.
