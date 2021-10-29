The Penns Manor Area School District will distribute meals to veterans and senior citizens who are residents of the district from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Meals will be distributed in carryout containers to the participants’ vehicles.
Please enter the parking lot from Route 403 and drive to the high school bus circle.
The menu is a hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and peach crisp.
A video presentation to honor veterans will be available to view on the district’s website at www.pennsmanor.org.
Orders must be placed by Wednesday by calling Julie Miller at (724) 254-2666, ext. 4951.