On Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., the Homer-Center Historical Society, Homer-Center Public Library and Homer City Area Business Association will co-sponsor a presentation by Pittsburgh-based journalist and historian Jennifer Sopko on the history of Idlewild Park.
The presentation derives from her book “Idlewild: Histories and Memories of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Amusement Park,” (Landmarks, 2018).
This free event, which is open to the public, will take place in the social room of the Homer City Fire Hall, 25 W. Church St., Homer City.
Refreshments and door prizes will follow Sopko’s presentation.
This event marks a new chapter for these three prominent Homer City-area organizations cooperating to offer events for the benefit of the community.
And the presentation had its beginnings in Sopko and her husband biking on the Hoodlebug Trail, seeing a historical marker for Cliffside Park placed by the society as part of a local Eagle Scout’s capstone project and in conjunction with Indiana County Parks and Trails.
It piqued her interest because her next book has as its topic “Lost Amusement Parks of Western Pennsylvania.”
As Sopko and her husband continued south on the Hoodlebug Trail, they encountered the historical society’s Caboose-Museum Site, took note of its contact information and got in touch to inquire about resources on the long-defunct Cliffside Park.
Subsequent interactions led to scheduling this return visit.
This example attests to the importance of the Hoodlebug Trail in the Homer City-Center Township community and its role in tourism and fostering opportunities for the area that might otherwise go unrealized without the connectedness it offers.