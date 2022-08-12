The plant in the greenhouse seemed ideal for the property of Dr. Ellen Yerger. It had pretty variegated leaves and was the right height to cover an unsightly gas meter. It didn’t need a lot of maintenance or full sun and she wouldn’t have to water it.
“Look at those flowers in the picture — I’ll bet we’ll see lots of butterflies in our yard”, she commented.
The impulse on the greenhouse plant may not have been a good idea. Learn why at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Blue Spruce Park Pavilion #1 when Yerger will discuss the benefits of avoiding invasive plants in your home landscaping during her discussion on natural landscaping.
Nonnative (introduced) plants add little value to wildlife conservation. Butterflies and other insects may not have liked the flowers on the greenhouse plant she was looking at. Other wildlife may not like it either. Birds, small mammals, amphibians and reptiles are very selective. They will feed on, nest in or pollinate some plants and not others. Specifically wildlife tends to avoid plants that are not native to the area.
Yerger, who teaches in the biology department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania explained that the plant could have spread to other locations in her yard or her neighbor’s yard.
It’s called “invasive” and sometimes these plants take over a natural area and become very hard to control. In some cases the invasive crowds out the native plants that the wildlife depend on.
Many homeowners like to see a variety of birds in their yards. Birds eat insects and the insects won’t feed on nonnative plants.