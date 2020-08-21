Yellow Creek State Park will offer an “Owls” Story Time and What’s in Owl’s Belly program on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lakeview Pavilion in Day Use, 170 Route 259 Highway, Penn Run.
Join us for “Owls” by Ken J. Holmes story time and learn all about our night time friends. Have you ever wondered what owls eat for dinner? Well, here’s your chance to dissect an owl pellet and find out. This program is geared for kids ages 7 to 12. Parents/adults need to accompany children. Siblings are welcome to attend. This program is weather dependent.
Registration is required. Visit https://rb.gy/wnivad to register. Additional rules apply.