It’s a pretty little thing — looks like a moth or small butterfly about 1 inch long with bright colors. This cutie-pie is the spotted lanternfly and is an invasive species that can wreak havoc on trees, plants and other landscapes resulting in millions of dollars in damages.
Most in danger are grapes, apples and hops, as well as maple, walnut and willow trees. The lantern flies do not fly but are leafhoppers.
They are hitchhikers — an Indiana resident could drive to Philadelphia and come home with a lanternfly on the car. Pennsylvania has 34 counties in quarantine, but they are not yet in Indiana County.
Evergreen Conservancy is sponsoring a lanternfly informational program that will be virtual via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. Opportunity will be given to view the virtual program at the Indiana County Conservation District at 435 Hamill Road (adjacent to the Indiana County Vocational Tech) if you do not have a way to view it at home.
Penn State Master Gardner Program Coordinator/Horticultural Assistant Dianna Kerr will present the program.
Kerr has more than 35 years of experience with plants and attained a landscape design and maintenance degree.
“The spotted lanternfly is a complex insect and has the potential to impact each of us in different ways,” she said. “We will discuss the life cycle of this invasive pest and learn what to look for as it expands its range across the Northeast. There will be a question and answer session.”
If you are interested in attending please email evergreenconservancy@gmail.com and officials will send instructions to connect to the Zoom presentation. In-person viewers should also email evergreenconservancy@gmail.com to RSVP your attendance. There is a limit in the amount of people who can participate virtually or in-person.