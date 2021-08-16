Project GetSTEAM (Girls Exploring Today’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), a program designed to promote and encourage 8- to 15-year-old girls on entering a STEM/STEAM field, held its 2021 annual summer activity at Yellow Creek State Park on Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thirty people were in attendance, including 10 children. With the theme of STEAM Outdoors, the daylong event featured a variety of activities: a stream study by Lisa Meadows, environmental education specialist; fishing lessons by Jon Pina; a presentation on the history of Pennsylvania conservation by Joe Hilderbrand, park game warden; kayaking, beaching, prizes, gift bags and breakfast, lunch and a cookout dinner.
“The staff (Lael Jenkins, Ira Redd, Lori Woods, Sherene Hess, Tysha Webb, and Adama Ganda) and all other volunteers did a superb job,” organizers said in a news release. “The weather was just beautiful and as some of the girls indicated, ‘it was so fun.’ Overall, it was great day.”
Project GetSTEAM was co-founded by four organizations, AAUW, Indiana County NAACP, Alice Paul House and St. Francis University, in 2018. It is sponsored with facility support from the YMCA of Indiana County and administered by the Indiana County NAACP and the WIN Committee (Women in the NAACP).
Currently, the program operates entirely on donations.
Enrollment is opened to all girls at a fee of $100. Donations are appreciated and sought to help cover enrollment and operational costs so that all girls can participate regardless of socio-economic status.
Donations can be made payable to Project GetSTEAM and forwarded to Indiana County NAACP, P.O. Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701, a nonprofit entity. More information can be obtained from Dr. Carolyn Princes, project director, at naacp.Indiana.county@gmail.com or by phoning (724) 464-9152.
The group is on Facebook at NAACP-Project GetSteam-ipa.