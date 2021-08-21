COMMODORE — Operation Christmas Child’s West Central PA Area Team will hold a local project leader workshop as part of the ministry’s Project Leader Weekend in September.
On Friday, Sept. 10, the global gift-filled shoebox ministry will hold its Project Leader Season Launch during a virtual event that’s set to begin at 7 p.m.
It will be the foundation for all the tips shared in local workshops. Hosted by shoebox recipient Izabella McMillon, it will explore how shoebox gifts take the Gospel to the ends of the earth.
Participants will hear about the ministry happening in the Pacific Islands among unreached groups and how Build a Shoebox Online allows the Gospel to be taken to closed areas.
Participants will hear from a number of guest speakers about how OCC opens the door to share the Gospel, and they will get a first look at new resources available to them.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, participants will attend a local workshop to build relationships, share ideas and become better equipped to lead and grow the OCC project for their church or group.
Locally, the West Central PA Area Team will hold an in-person workshop at 1 p.m. at Purchase Line United Methodist Church. The church is located at 7107 Route 286, Commodore.
Participants must register online at: https://rb.gy/4kykmi, which will automatically enroll them in the ministry’s virtual event.
For more information or questions, please contact Karla Sunderlin, West Central PA area coordinator, by email at ksund erlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456.