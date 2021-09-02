Purchase Line 63rd reunion

Purchase Line 63rd reunion

 Submitted photo

The Purchase Line Class of 1958 recently held its 63rd class reunion at the Barn at Rayne Run. Pictured are front row, Carol Pavlock Keller, Velma Deyarmin McCullough, Kay Gearhart Brocious, Zelda Simmons Leasure, Barbara Divens Appleby, Sandy Baxter Felton and Nancy Keith Baker; second row, Marge Patsolic Brocious, Louise Bouch Gigliotti, Louella Long Lambing, Peg Lockard Mumau, Chuck Brocious, Furl McCombs and Vince Corrinne; third row, Mike Pennington, Harold “Bud” Price, Rich Hickok, Joan Voytus Colbert, Carl Wetzel, Bill Brickell, George Baker, Frank Sebastian, Carlton “Babe” Pennington, Bob Berkey and Ray Kellar.

